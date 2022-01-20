Madras High Court directs TNHB to evict Anna Nagar Club for non-payment of rent

Chennai :

Holding that any loss to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board should be considered as a loss to the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the housing board to initiate all the actions, including eviction proceedings against the club from the premises, for non-payment of rent to the tune of Rs 52 lakh.





The direction was given by Justice SM Subramaniam while he was disposing of a petition moved by Anna Nagar Club represented its secretary E Ravichandran.





The judge held that the TNHB had demanded the payment of rental arrears to the tune of Rs 52 lakh and the representation submitted by the petitioner were considered and the petitioner club is treated as a defaulter and therefore, is liable for penal action.





The judge further directed the TNHB directed to complete the exercise of fixing the fair rent and calculation of arrears of rent etc., within a period of thirty days. The HC also directed the club to settle all the dues within four weeks. “In the event of failure, the respondent is directed to initiate all appropriate actions to evict the petitioner’s club from the premises and recover all dues, compensations and penalty etc., by following the procedures as contemplated under law,” Justice Subramaniam ordered.





The petitioner moved the HC seeking direction to quash the letter of the TNHB dated 26.10.2016 that asked the petitioner to settle the rental arrears. However, the TNHB countered that the petitioner has not paid the arrears despite several reminders being given to them.





The HC also asked the police department to monitor the activities of the club and in the event of any illegal activities appropriate actions shall be initiated against the club, the judge held.