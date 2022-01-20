Madras HC upholds removal of doctor’s name from TNMC register

Chennai :

Justice R Mahadevan dismissed the petition filed by doctor S Radhakrishnan of Coimbatore seeking a direction to quash the council’s order removing his name from the register for two years.





Radhakrishnan allegedly issued a fake medical certificate on October 8, 2015, to enable the transfer of a property. He had issued the certificate stating that he had treated a person at his residence in Coimbatore. But it later came to the limelight that the person was under treatment in an ICU ward in a private hospital in Chennai on that day.





The judge held that the evidence made available before the Medical Council established that the petitioner had breached the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Code of Medical Ethics (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2003.





“[The] punishment imposed on the petitioner does not call for any interference,” the judge noted while dismissing his petition.