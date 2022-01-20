Man run over by lorry, driver flees

A 48-year-old man died in an accident in front of his son in Pallavaram on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kuppan of Arasamaram Street in Pallavaram.

Chennai : On Wednesday morning, Kuppan and his son, Ajay (20), were travelling to Anagaputhur on a bike. When they were on the Pammal Main Road, Ajay applied sudden break to avoid hitting a dog. Kuppan, who was riding pillion, lost balance and fell on the road. He was run over by a sewage tanker lorry in front of his son. After the incident, the lorry driver managed to escape from the spot. An investigation team attached to the Chromepet traffic police visited the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the missing lorry driver.