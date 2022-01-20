Family of 3 attempts suicide over mounting debt in Virugambakkam

A family of three a couple and their minor daughter attempted suicide over mounting debt, but their kin rescued them upon seeing a video message from the family.
Chennai: The couple were identified as Vadivel (42) and Raji (38) and their daughter, aged 12. A private firm employee, Vadivel was allegedly into lending money for higher interest after borrowing from others. Due to the lockdown, many allegedly defaulted payments of interest, due to which he was unable to repay those he had borrowed money from. On Tuesday night, Vadivel sent a video message to his sister that he was going to end life with his wife and child and consumed rat poison. Vadivel’s sister rushed to their house and sent all three to a private hospital. The family is said to be safe. The Virugambakkam police are inquiring about the incident. Further investigation is on
