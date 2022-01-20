Bike rider falls from flyover near Anna Nagar, injured

A 35-year-old man fell from the flyover on Poonamalle high road near Anna Arch on Wednesday and was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Chennai: The victim was identified as Suresh (35) of Patttalam, a private firm employee, and the incident happened when he climbed the flyover on PH road to reach Anna Nagar by a two-wheeler. Around 1.30 pm, he fell from a height of 30 ft after his two-wheeler hit the parapet wall of the flyover. Passersby rescued him and rushed him to KMC, where he has been kept under observation. Traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on. In another incident, a 49-year-old man slipped from the terrace of his house while walking and died in Triplicane on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Ramesh of Neela Veerasamy Street, went for the walk on the terrace on the third floor, the police said. He was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Ice House police have registered a case about the incident.
