47-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in flight midair

47-year-old air passenger died of a cardiac arrest in an aircraft while he was returning to Chennai from Dubai on Wednesday.
Chennai: The deceased, Madarsha Bashir, of Nagapattinam, experienced severe chest pain midair and became unconscious in the seat. On information, the flight was given priority landing at Chennai airport. When the flight landed around 4.30 am, a medical team rushed inside to find him already dead due to cardiac arrest. The body was sent for autopsy and a case was registered. The flight, which was scheduled to depart to Dubai at 5.30 am, was delayed and took off only at 7 am.
