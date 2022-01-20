Two rob Odisha woman, 1 held

Two men robbed an Odisha woman of phones and cash after gaining entry into her room at knifepoint on Tuesday night.
Chennai: The police have arrested one of the suspects. The victim, J Beauty Bora, of Odisha, reportedly reached the city a few days ago for work and had been staying at a lodge in Anna Nagar West. On Tuesday, two men followed her in an autorickshaw to the hostel and knocked on her room’s door. When she opened the doors, they allegedly placed a knife at her neck and pushed her inside the room, from where they took her two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash before fleeing the spot. When they tried to flee, the woman raised an alarm and the lodge staff managed to secure one of them. He was identified as P Alex (36) of Tirumangalam. A hunt has been launched for his accomplice Moses.
