SI suspended for ‘political post’ on social media

Chennai :

The policeman in the first case, G Sekar (55), was suspended after his post on social media went viral. Though the original post is no longer available, a screenshot of it from the profile named ‘Sekar Sekar’ indicates that it was a reply to somebody else’s post.





His comment roughly translates to this: “Somebody in barbaric Tamil promised Rs 5,000, but it did not come. Instead of questioning it, (someone) is demanding lakhs, which was never promised, without understanding what was stated in Hindi.” It may be noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced in June last year that 1.17 lakh police personnel would get Rs 5,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the pandemic.





Joint Commissioner (North) RV Ramya Bharati said the post was made a few days ago and action has been initiated since there was no proper explanation from him. “He denied any knowledge of the post but clearly shows his allegiance to a political party. He should not have recorded it in public since it is against the conduct of police personnel. As a policeman, one should be objective without any prejudice,” said the official, validating the action.





Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner (West) S Rajeswari confirmed that two police personnel who were moved to vacancy reserve in connection with the assault on a law student in Kodungaiyur recently have been placed under suspension since internal inquiry revealed that that the policemen — head constable Boominathan and Grade I constable Uthrakumaran — could have handled the situation in a better manner to avoid the confrontation.





The official said that action had been initiated against two inspectors Rajan and Nazima as they did not guide the police personnel properly.





While Rajan is the crime inspector of the Kodungaiyur police station, who is also the in-charge of the law and order section, the MKB Nagar all-woman police inspector Nazima was on the night rounds when the incident took place.