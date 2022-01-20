Auto driver ends life with minor daughters

Chennai :

On Wednesday morning, the villagers of Kadambur in Maraimalainagar noticed three bodies floating inside a farm well in their village. Based on their alert, a team from Maraimalainagar police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies.





The deceased were identified as Gnanavel, an auto driver from Pudupet in Chennai, and his two daughters Aishwarya (5) and Pooja (3). The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. During the inquiry, they found that Gnanavel quarreled with his wife, Jayanthi (38), and left the house with kids three days ago.





As her husband and children did not return home, Jayanthi filed a missing complaint in the Egmore police station. The police were searching for the missing father and the children. The Maraimalainagar police said after fighting with Jayanthi, Gnanavel had come to the farmland with the two children in his vehicle. He then jumped inside the well along with the kids. The police have registered a case.