NCB nabs Chennai narco peddlers, Nigerian in Bengaluru

Chennai :

Three narco peddlers from Chennai along with a Nigerian drug-making expert (cook) were arrested by sleuths from the NCB in Bengaluru.





The officers of NCB seized multiple drugs, including 84 grams of Cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA, a small quantity of Hashish & Ganja in Electronic City, Bengaluru from the possession of the four arrested.





Based on credible information developed by officers of the Bengaluru Zonal Unit, and prolonged surveillance by officers of Chennai and Bengaluru Zonal unit over a couple of months, the narco peddlers were caught on Monday, an NCB press note said.





The peddlers from Chennai had come to Bengaluru to purchase drugs. The drugs procured from the Nigerian national was meant to be sold in hotels, pubs and colleges in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.





The Nigerian supplier was not only seasoned in supplying drugs but also an expert cook in teaching his buyers about various mixes and ways to improve the potency of drugs so that they can feel high.





The peddlers from Chennai are known suppliers of multiple drugs in Chennai & Tamil Nadu and are habitual offenders, already involved in NDPS cases registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, claimed NCB.