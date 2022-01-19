Madras HC questions delay in appointing vets in ATR, ACC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing a plea by J Krishnakumar, who sought a direction to the State government to appoint veterinary doctors in ATR and ACC.





The judges had also directed the additional government pleader to furnish the status on the recommendations of the Forest Department pursuant to the order of the High Court dated December 9, 2021.





“It is also to explain the delay on the part of the Finance Department apart from other departments because, without proper arrangements with regard to veterinary doctors and other facilities, animals in the forest may suffer,” the bench held.





When the matter was taken up for hearing on January 11, the government counsel asked the 10 days’ time to get instructions with reference to the action taken for making proper arrangements for veterinary doctors at the tiger reserve and crocodile centre.





The counsel had added that the matter was pending consideration with the Finance Department and to other Departments to consider the recommendations of the Forest Department.





On October 5, Government Pleader P Muthukumar had informed the court that the proposal was at the stage where it would be forwarded to the highest decision-making authority in the government for consideration.





The bench posted the matter January 25.