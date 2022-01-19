Man held for kissing minor girl

Chennai :

The police said the accused, Sathishkumar, of Uttukottai village near Poonamallee, was a private firm employee. He allegedly wanted to marry the minor, a Class 10 student, and asked his parents to speak to the girl’s parents.





When the girl’s parents rejected the proposal, Sathishkumar barged into the girl’s house on Monday morning and allegedly kissed the girl. Infuriated over this, the girl’s family members reached Sathishkumar’s house and ransacked it.





Based on complaints from both sides, the Vellavedu police booked Sathishkumar under Pocso Act and remanded him. A separate case has been registered on the complaint of Sathishkumar’s family, said the inspector.