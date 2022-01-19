Drunk sanitary inspector attacks cop, let off after apology

Chennai :

However, the sanitary inspector was let off with a warning since he apologised for his action in writing and admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.





Grade I constable Vazhavandhan of the MGR Nagar police station was involved in a vehicle check near Kasi Theatre on Sunday when he stopped a two-wheeler seeing that the two men riding the vehicle were not wearing masks.





When the constable questioned them about it, one of them claimed that he was a sanitary inspector from Guindy and that the police cannot question him for not wearing a mask. The cop allegedly tried to capture the sanitary inspector on phone, but the latter attacked the cop, grabbed the phone and threw it away.





The fellow police personnel immediately secured the bike-borne duo and took them to the police station. Inquiries revealed that one of them was indeed a sanitary inspector of the Corporation.





Senior police officials and Corporation officials were informed about the incident. Later, the duo was let off with a warning after they apologised. Further investigation is on.