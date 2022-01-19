Employment and Training wing to be fully computerised

Chennai :

A senior official from the Labour Department said a separate monitoring wing would be formed to look into the schemes online by computerising all the activities. At present, the employment wing has 43 subordinate offices, which include 33 district employment and career guidance centres, and 2 professional and executive employment offices (PEEO).





Various activities, including registration, renewal and updating profiles of jobseekers, sponsoring candidates against notified vacancies for the public and private employers, would be computerised, he said.





“All employment offices will be inter-connected to get the details of the registration of any candidate. The system will automatically generate candidates’ list for a particular job notification of both government and private recruitment drive,” the official added.





The registration and guidance for overseas employment opportunities would also be online. “The authorities are also planning to send notifications by SMS to candidates who seek job overseas for government recognised companies. They would also be uploaded online from the present physical verification from the Labour Department.” Similarly, the free coaching classes for various State and central competitive examinations through study circles would also be upgraded by uploading additional study materials online. “The collection and compilation of employment market information will also be uploaded in the common data, which the job seekers could access,” he said.





In addition, the State employment portal, www.tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in, would also be upgraded with several options, including sending notifications for the candidates through SMS.