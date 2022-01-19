DGP appreciates cops for effective implementation of Sunday lockdown

Director-General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu appreciated police personnel across the State for effectively implementing the total lockdown on consecutive Sundays without any major incidents, despite a few confrontations from the public.
Chennai: In a circular, the top official stated that the fellow cops understood their role and responsibilities and conducted themselves in a dignified manner though a few among the public went to the extent of assaulting police personnel for performing their duties. Apart from creating awareness on lockdown norms, police personnel also collected Rs 78.35 lakh as fine from violators on two Sundays alone, said the DGP. He also instructed cops to ensure that private transport such as autorickshaws and taxis do not fleece people who had to reach railway stations and airports on Sundays or vice-versa for their inevitable travel plans.
