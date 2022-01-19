Partial vehicle diversion on Kamarajar Salai ahead of Republic Day

Vehicle movement on Kamarajar Salai adjoining the Marina Beach will be restricted on four days January 20, 22, 24 and 26 to pave way for Republic Day parade and rehearsals.
Chennai: The stretch from the Lighthouse to the War Memorial will be closed for vehicles from 6 am to 9.30 am on all four days. Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Parry’s Corner will be diverted via Greenways Road, while vehicles coming through RK Salai will be diverted via different directions to reach their destination. The Anna Square bus terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road near the Government Guest House. Vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner towards Adyar will be diverted via Anna Salai to reach Santhome High Road.
Conversations