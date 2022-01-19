Protesters block road for drinking water supply in Kancheepuram

Chennai :

Vaitheeswaran Koil Street in the 45th ward of the Corporation has more than 100 families and for the past three months, the drinking water has not been supplied to them. Sources said no action was taken by officials even after several complaints.





On Monday morning, hundreds of residents gathered on Kancheepuram-Vandavasi road near the Kancheepuram collectorate and blocked traffic with empty water cans. On information, the Chinna Kancheepuram police and Corporation officials visited the spot held peace talks.





Agitators dispersed after Corporation officials promised water supply in lorries. Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the Kancheepuram-Vadavasi road for more than an hour.