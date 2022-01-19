Gangster Binu arrested by special police team

Chennai :

Binu, who was involved in 19 cases, including three murder cases, was in prison. After he came out on bail in 2020, he went into hiding.





A special team led by an inspector of police in the Triplicane police had launched a hunt for Binu under Commissioner Shankar Jiwal’s instructions. A businessman from Choolaimedu recently lodged a complaint he was threatened by Binu for money.





Based on a specific tip, the team nabbed Binu when he visited a lawyer’s house to bail out his son, who was arrested by the Madhavaram police last year. The team apprehended Binu and he was remanded in judicial custody.





Binu attained fame after he celebrated his 45th birthday in a grand manner hosted by his henchmen at an open place off Outer Ring Road near Kundrathur in 2018. His video of cutting a cake with a machete went viral on social media.