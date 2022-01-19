‘Abused by lover’, woman ends life week after delivery

Chennai :

The 27-year-old, Karpagam, was found hanging at her house in Poonamallee on December 30 last year and the police had registered a case under Section 174 CrPC. However, in his petition to the DGP, Karpagam’s father, Gopinath, has alleged that she was harassed by her boyfriend, Akash alias Gowtham.





According to Gopinath’s petition, Karpagam separated from her husband five years ago and stayed with Gopinath with her nine-year-old daughter. Two years ago, she developed a relationship with Akash alias Gowtham and became pregnant.





While Karpagam delivered a baby on December 21, Akash allegedly refused to accept the child as his and harassed Karpagam under the influence of ganja. Since Akash wanted to get a DNA test done to confirm that it was his child, Karpagam hanged self at the house.





Gopinath has also submitted a video recording of Akash abusing Karpagam while smoking ganja and a phone conversation of Karpagam with her brother Kumaran.





Gopinath has sought Akash’s arrest claiming that the latter even threatened to eliminate her son Kumaran and Karpagam’s elder daughter.