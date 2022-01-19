AAI goes for 50 pc staff strength on rotational basis

Chennai :

Sources said around 1,500 AAI staff work at the Chennai Airport in various departments. Recently more than 70 of them and security officials tested positive for COVID and they were under observation.





Following that, the AAI has ordered to call only 50 per cent of the staff to work on a rotation basis till further announcements.





Airport sources said the staff usually work 48 hours a week but it has now been reduced to 24 hours a week. In 2020 and 2021, the same system was followed by the AAI when the COVID cases were increasing.