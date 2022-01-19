Devotees gather outside Kanchi temple, celebrate Thai Poosam

Chennai :

Following the third wave of COVID, the State government had ordered the closure of all places of worship to effectively manage the gatherings during the festival season.





However, on Tuesday morning, many devotees gathered in front of the Murugan temple in Kancheepuram to celebrate Thai Poosam outside the temple door.





Many devotees used to visit the temple for special morning pooja every year but this year, temples were closed in view of COVID. “We have no choice but to stand outside and pray,” said a devotee.





The authorities made sure that all of them were wearing facemasks and following the COVID protocols, sources said.