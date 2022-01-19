Residents irked as sewage seeps out for over six months

Chennai :

“The sewage pump here was not constructed in the same height as the other pumps in the locality, because of which the sewage water gets reversed and has been overflowing for more than six months. As the Red Hills lake that supplies drinking water to the city is only a few meters away from here, it is likely that this water gets mixed into it,” said Gowthaman G, a resident.





There are about a dozen houses on the street, the residents of which are forced to walk through the foul-smelling water to go outside and return. They filed multiple complaints to the local body but to no avail; the officials clear the sewer using pumps only during the rainy season, alleged the people here.





“This has also led to an increase in mosquito menace here and the residents are falling sick frequently. We filed complaints and even uploaded the information on all social media platforms, but the officials have not responded yet,” said Veera K, another resident.





When contacted, a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official from Ward 80, Ambattur, said it could have happened due to the blockage in the sewage lines after the unexpected rain on Sunday. “The issue will be addressed at the earliest,” he said.