IIT-M calls for NPTEL applicants, last date Jan 31

Chennai :

The NPTEL offers 593 courses across engineering, sciences, management, humanities, and social sciences through the SWAYAM platform. Students can enrol for free through https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL.





The enrolments to the courses for the January-May 2022 semester have already commenced. The last sate to enrol for the first set of courses is January 31. Some of the most popular courses offered this time include Data Science for Engineers, Electrical Vehicles, programming courses such as Python, Java, C, and C++.





An array of new courses have also been introduced for the January 2022 term, including a course on Hindustani Music, Multidisciplinary courses such as Research Methodology for students in research, Basic Course in Ornithology, Oral Biology for students in Dental Studies, Blockchain, and its Applications, and Online Privacy, among others. Introduction to Machine Learning course is offered in Tamil and Signals and Systems course in Hindi this semester.