Man slits throat withdebit card at college mate's house in Peravallur

Chennai :

A 25-year-old man slit his wrist and throat at his collegemate's house in Peravallur on Monday evening. The police are inquiring about this with the contrasting statements of the injured and his female friend.





At around 4.30 pm, a police patrol vehicle was stopped by a 53-year-old woman at Periyar Nagar and she informed the police personnel at the spot that a man locked himself up at her apartment. The Police personnel's then rushed to the house and broke open door to find a man bleeding from neck and wrist and with a debit card in hand. He was rushed to the nearby hospital.





Inquiries with him revealed that he was A Aravindhan (25) from Puducherry.





He reportedly told police that he studied together with the daughter of the 53-year-old woman at a private university till 2018 and financially helped her up to Rs 3.5 lakh.





While her friend and her mother delayed repayment of the money, he visited their house on Monday when the woman raised an alarm that he was a thief. He told police that he slit his throat out of fear.





However, the woman claimed that Aravindhan was moving around the apartment in a suspicious manner and asked her for her phone. When she refused, he attacked her and ran into her house before locking himself.





Peravallur police are interrogating both sides. When the incident happened, the woman's daughter whom Aravindhan claimed to be her college mate was away.