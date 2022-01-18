Tue, Jan 18, 2022

Man attacked for confronting dog assault in Chengalpattu

Published: Jan 18,202202:46 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A retired private firm employee was attacked with a wooden log by a fellow resident of a gated community in Chengalpattu district since the former allegedly confronted him for attacking a stray dog on Thursday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai: While Thazhambur police have registered a case against one Ramesh of Eden Park based on a complaint by the victim Mahaveer Kothari’s wife Fizza, the woman has alleged in her complaint that the attack is motivated by the animal welfare club of the gated community since her husband often takes up the case of stray dogs in the complex. A case was registered under sections 294(b) and 324 of IPC. Further probe is on.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations