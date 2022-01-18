Rs 37L worth gold seized from air passenger

Customs officials seized 852 grams of gold worth Rs 37.88 lakhs and arrested a passenger in the Chennai airport on Monday.
Chennai: Based on intelligence, three male passengers, who arrived from Colombo were intercepted by Air Customs Officers. On examination, four bundles containing gold in paste form concealed in the rectum weighing 951 grams were recovered, which resulted in the recovery of three gold ingots of 24K purity weighing 852 grams worth Rs 37.88 lakhs. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. One passenger was arrested and further investigations are in progress.
