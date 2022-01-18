Kamakoti takes charge as IIT-Madras Director

Prof. Kamakoti Veezhinathan today took charge as the new Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M). Kamakoti took charge from his predecessor Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who completed two terms as the Director of the Institute.

Professor V Kamakoti Chennai : Outlining his vision to retain the Institutes' leadership position in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Education, he said "My focus would be to retain IIT Madras at the top of the rankings, while constantly striving to enhance the academic and research excellence of the Institute."