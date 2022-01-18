Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar to be redeveloped

Chennai :

The government has decided to study the eco-park and prepare a detailed project report by appointing experts through TNUIFSL (Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd).





“The main objective of this study is the redevelopment of the Tholkappia Poonga for its sustenance and to enable the citizens to study the nature, understand and enjoy it in the context of an urban wetland, promote sustainable use of the biodiversity resources in general and plant species in particular,” a TNUIFSL document said.





The document added that redevelopment plan for Tholkappia Poonga for a period of next 10 years so that the infrastructure facilities created in 2011 can be reassessed for any improvements which may be required such as augmentation of nursery activities, repairs to the compound wall and improvement to spillway, desiltation in the water holding area and others. Also if any new initiative is required to make the Tholkappia Poonga a robust centre in the field of urban wetland ecosystems like providing watchtowers and other infrastructure facilities.





The study will also include creating a unique urban park with a combination of scenic natural settings, scientific and practical education and training, safe walkways, sites, facilities and recreational options for visitors and others.





The Adyar Creek and the Estuary is located in the eastern part of Thiru Vi Ka Bridge with an area of about 358 acres. The Government had issued orders to restore the degraded Adyar Creek and Estuary. Of the total area, 58 acres of Adyar Creek was taken up and restored as an Ecological Park and named Tholkappia Poonga in 2011.