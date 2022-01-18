US firm offers Rs 1.17 cr p.a. pay pack at SSN college placement

SSN Institutions, the first initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation in the field of education, on Monday, announced the conclusion of the first phase of its placements cycle, with the US-based software firm Motorq offering a student the CTC of Rs 1.17 crore per annum — the highest ever in the institution.

Source: Twitter Chennai : Another student secured an offer of Rs 84.24 lakh per annum from Adobe Systems (the second-highest). SSN College of Engineering witnessed a 40 per cent uptick in average salary offered during the first phase of placements this year, as compared to 2021. A total of 771 students have secured placement at globally renowned companies across diverse industries including technology, FinTech, Finance, Consultancy and more, in the first phase. In a first, 58 students received 'Super Dream' offers by Optum, a part of UnitedHealth group, an American healthcare and insurance company, a release from SSN college said.