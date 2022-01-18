Private hospital staff tested positive found dead

Chennai :

Deceased Sandeep Mohan of Kerala stayed in Kilpauk and worked as assistant manager of the hospital on Poonamallee High Road.





A few days ago, Sandeep Mohan developed COVID symptoms and on Sunday he was confirmed positive along with a doctor and a nurse in the hospital. While all three were quarantined in different rooms in the hospital, Sandeep Mohan was found lying unconscious by the fellow staff on Monday morning and there was an injection needle pierced on his hand. Since doctors checked and confirmed that he was dead, Kilpauk police, on information, rushed to the spot and sent his body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.





The injection with a residual content of the medicine he self-administered was retrieved and sent for forensic analysis and Sandeep’s family members in Kerala were informed about his death. The family reportedly informed police that Sandeep’s wedding was to be held in March. Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan told DT Next that it is not clear why Sandeep resorted to the extreme step and call details from his phone are also being analysed to ascertain the reason for his alleged suicide. Other angles about his death are also being probed, he added.