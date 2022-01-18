Mayor post of Chennai reserved for SC women

Chennai :

According to a GO dated Monday, mayor posts in Tambaram and Chennai have been reserved for women of the SC, and mayor post of Avadi Corporation has been reserved for any scheduled caste candidate.





Also, mayor posts of Cuddalore, Dindigul, Vellore, Karur, Sivakasi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Coimbatore and Erode Corporations have been reserved for women (general) candidates. The order has been issued following a proposal sent by the Director of Municipal Administration to the department. It may be noted that the preparation to conduct the election is in full swing as most of the urban local bodies have recently floated tenders to install CCTV cameras at the polling booths. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday.