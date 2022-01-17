In pics: Early morning showers in several part of Chennai

Chennai :

Several parts of Chennai experienced continuous mild showers with traffic snarls reported in few parts of the city today. Areas, including KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam, T Nagar, Egmore, Vepery and Purasaiwalkam, received moderate and continuous downpour.





The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had two days ago said that coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will receive moderate showers on January 16 and 17.





Here are a few pictures from several parts of the city that witnessed rains:



