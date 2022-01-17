Vallur thermal plant underutilised, why build new ones, ask experts

Chennai :

Environmental activists are questioning the need for new thermal power stations at Ennore and Udangudi when the existing ones were shut down owing to less power demand.





“The 500 MW unit of Vallur Thermal Power Station has been shut down due to less demand. Is there a need for a new power plant at Ennore when existing thermal power plants are only operating at 50 per cent of its installed capacity?” tweeted G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal.





Pointing to the example of Canada which converted its biggest coal-based thermal power plant in Ontario into a solar power farm with two lakh solar panels, he said the Canadian state of Ontario, which went coal-free in 2014, did not have a single smog day in 2015 after witnessing 53 such days in 2005. “When countries across the world are going coal-free to face climate change, Tamil Nadu government is setting up new thermal plants in Ennore and Udangudi. Is it right, Chief Minister?” he asked in another tweet.





Environment groups and residents were opposing Tangedco’s strong push for setting up a 660 MW ETPS Expansion power project at Ennore, which has already heavy pollution from the North Chennai and Vallur Thermal Stations. The public hearing for the project was postponed twice this month following strong protest by the public and various organisations including Chennai Climate Action Group.





A senior Tangedco official said, except for Mettur Station II and North Chennai Station II, all the other thermal power stations of the Tangedco were aged, ranging from 25 to 42 years. “All 210 MW units have to be retired soon. For that, we have to set up new supercritical power plants which consume less quantity of coal and with reduced emission levels,” the official said.





Tangedco, the official said, is a pioneer in harnessing renewable power in the country. “We are the leading wind power generator. In solar power, we are one of the highest producers,” the official said, adding that while harnessing renewable power, the utility is also required to have a firm base power load of thermal or gas to back up the green energy.



