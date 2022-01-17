Amrita University honours Kailash Satyarthi, Jeffrey Sachs

Chennai :

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) has conferred its first Honorary Doctorates on Dr Jeffrey Sachs, Global Economist for Sustainable Development and Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, during a virtual ceremony that was graced by the presence of the well-known humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), the Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.





Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, graced the ceremony via video conferencing.





A prominent voice in the dialogue on climate change and a pioneer in Sustainable Development, Dr Jeffrey Sachs had made unprecedented contributions towards the preservation of the planet for future generations. He had been at the forefront of this important field for decades and his impactful advocacy of sustainability at the United Nations and other international organisations, as well as with heads of state, has garnered the goodwill of leaders, experts and citizens across the world. Dr Sachs currently serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He has held the position of Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is also the president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.





A human and child-rights activist, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is world-renowned for his tireless campaign of more than 40 years to end child slavery and exploitation and to ensure the right of all children to education. The grassroots movement he founded has liberated more than 1,00,000 children and developed a successful model for their education and rehabilitation. His advocacy has resulted in international legislation for safeguarding children’s rights, with the United Nations making children’s concerns at the forefront of sustainable and inclusive policy-making.



