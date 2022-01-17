Shiv Nadar University launches new Ph.D. programmes

Chennai :

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has announced the launch of Ph.D. programmes, offered by the Departments of Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and English.





Budding researchers will have the option to pursue their doctoral research either full-time or part-time, depending on their preference. The announcement marks an important chapter for the young University launched in 2020 as the first private University to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after 90 years (since Annamalai University Act in 1928).





The University also launched a highly sought-after ‘Direct Ph.D.’ in Engineering, to allow graduate students the opportunity to pursue research studies directly after completing their Bachelor’s degree in Engineering across different streams. The programme is designed to nurture engineering graduates through a balanced yet competitive environment, at par with other doctoral and post-doctoral researchers while giving them an edge of saving a year in their academic journey.





Announcing the launch of the Ph.D. programmes, Dr Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, shared, “The decision to launch a robust doctoral programme within a short time since the University’s inception is in line with our vision to become a premier research-oriented institution. This will help us achieve our objective to encourage and groom meritorious young talent into high-caliber researchers who will go on to create new knowledge that can drive a lasting impact. We will be offering a doctoral programme in innovative and progressive fields, including data science, speech technology and equity among others, which will combine academic rigor with practical insights and follow a multidisciplinary approach.”



