A food directory to help people find home-cooked meals

Chennai :

A group of volunteers from the city have launched a food directory called Food Help Chennai to find home-cooked and other meals in Chennai. Shyam Sundar, one of the team members, tells DT Next, “During the second wave of COVID-19, Murshitha Sheereen, a volunteer, was running a similar directory where she created a listing of home-cooked meals for COVID-affected. We wanted to revive it and give a proper name so that more people can utilise the service. That’s how we launched Food Help Chennai. You can select an area to get a list of people/services providing meals. We have listings of home-based kitchens, cloud kitchens, and a few caterers.”





He adds that the advantage of this food directory (@foodhelpchennai.in) is that all the people and services listed are verified by the team. “Earlier itself, we had a database with almost 70 verified listings. The list of people and service are manually verified by our team. Other members in our team are Ferdina Innocent, Aprajitha Suryanarayanan and Jayalakshmi Krishnan (web developer),” adds Shyam.



