Man kills self over loss in share market

Chennai :

A 34-year-old man who immolated self, allegedly due to loss in the share market, in Mogappair on Saturday died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Sunday.





The deceased, T Kavin Karthik (34), of Mogappair West, was unmarried and was undergoing treatment for depression since 2013. The police said Kavin lost Rs 25 lakh, which he had invested in the share market last year.





While he remained dejected since then, he went to the terrace on Saturday evening and immolated self after pouring petrol by himself. Upon hearing his cries, neighbours rushed Kavin to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.





However, Kavin suffered 90 per cent burns and died in the wee hours of Sunday.





The Nolambur police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.



