Rs 1 L stolen from Udhay’s MLA office, 1 held

Chennai :

The police arrested a 52-year-old man for stealing Rs 1 lakh from a DMK functionary at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s MLA office in Triplicane. The Ice House police seized a two-wheeler and the cash from him.





The incident happened on January 12 when an event was organised to distribute gifts to DMK functionaries ahead of the Pongal festival in the presence of Triplicane MLA and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi and MP Dayanidhi Maran. A DMK functionary, Venkatesan, who had Rs 1 lakh with him, found the cash missing during the event and lodged a complaint.





A case was registered and a hunt was launched for the suspect. R Baskar (52), of Washermenpet, was secured and the stolen cash and a two-wheeler were seized from him. Baskar, who already has three theft cases pending against him, was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.



