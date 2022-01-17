Constable’s daughter ends life seven months after marriage

Chennai :

A 25-year-old woman, daughter of a police constable, was found hanging at the house of her in-laws in Chromepet on Sunday. The deceased, Anitha, was the daughter of Sunderrajan from Raja Annamalaipuram, a constable attached to the police control room.





Anitha got married to Kishore (30) of Chromepet, a contractor, seven months ago and there were differences between the couple. On Saturday, Anitha wanted to visit her parents in RA Puram with her husband but the latter allegedly refused to accompany her.





Anitha alone left for RA Puram and returned home on Saturday evening. Kishore allegedly developed an argument with Anitha upon her return. On Sunday morning, Anitha was found hanging using a saree in the house. On information, the Chitlapakkam police retrieved her body and sent it for post mortem examination.





A case has been registered and Kishore was detained for interrogation. An RDO inquiry has also been initiated since the couple got married just seven months ago.



