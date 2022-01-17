2,156 cases filed, Rs 4,31,200 fine collected for mask violation

Chennai :

The city police, on Sunday, registered 329 cases of COVID norm violations from 6 am to 6 pm. This is besides the 2,156 cases filed for not wearing face masks.





A fine of Rs 4,31,200 was collected from them. A fine of Rs 9,500 was collected from 19 cases of social distance cases. As many as 555 vehicles were also detained. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police collected Rs 3.45 crore as fine in a week since January 7 for various lockdown violations across the State. As many as 1,64,329 persons were booked for mask violations and the major contribution of Rs 86 lakh was from Chennaiites, 43,417 of whom were booked for not wearing masks at public places.





In total, 254 criminal cases were booked and 96 were arrested. On Saturday alone, the city police collected nearly Rs 11 lakh and booked 5,500 cases for mask violations. Also, 307 vehicles were seized for violating night lockdown.



