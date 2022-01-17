NGO distributes flood relief kits to Irula tribal families

Chennai :

A city-based NGO distributed flood relief kits to 185 Irula tribal families whose huts were damaged in the rain. The volunteers are still identifying people who have lost their houses in Chennai and neighbouring districts. “So far, we have distributed flood relief kits to 185 Irula tribal families living in Tambaram, Tiruporur taluks in Chengalpattu district, and Sholinganallur taluk,” said Darwin Annadurai, a volunteer at Eco-society India, an NGO. The kits comprise floor mats, bedsheets, milk powder, candles, and mosquito coils.











