Day after law college student’s arrest, two cops moved to VR

Chennai :





Also, the student, identified as Abdul Raheem, was released on bail after the sections he was booked under were suitably altered. The police also released a video of the student in which he stated he underwent treatment for the injuries and that the senior officials have promised action on the police personnel concerned.





When the news of this arrest spread on social media, outfits argued that Abdul Raheem was falsely framed and the police personnel forced him to polish their shoes and clean the bathroom. Joint Commissioner Rajeswari said it is true that police personnel retaliated but the other claims are rumours.

A day after the Kodungaiyur police arrested a law college student on charges of assaulting police personnel, Joint Commissioner (West) Rajeswari placed two cops under Vacancy Reserve and moved them to the control room on Sunday after an internal inquiry revealed that the police personnel retaliated.