Family card holders can collect Pongal gift packs from 7 am today

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that eligible family card holders could collect Pongal gift packs from 7 am on Monday, January 17.





A statement released by the government said the ration shops falling under the purview of joint registrar (PDS-II), Chennai south zone, would remain open and function on Monday.





Eligible family card holders, who have not collected their Pongal gift packs so far, could collect them from the fair price shops.



