Chennai recorded shock wave due to Tonga volcano eruption

Chennai :

The official pointed that, as the temperature altered in the sea, there might be changes in the rainfall prediction in the future.





“As the volcano erupted at a height of at least 20 km when it erupted a pressure occurred in the atmosphere which created a shock wave in the Pacific Ocean across the country. All barometers captured the shock wave for a few minutes caused by the Tonga volcano eruption. Even the barometer in Chennai recorded the shock wave around 8.15 pm at Meenambakkam on Saturday,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





The shock wave occurred only in the atmosphere and no vibration in the land, so there won’t be any chance for the earthquake. However, it has affected the atmosphere; it has altered the temperature of the Pacific Ocean, which would create a change in predicting rainfall in the future.





“One of the factors of predicting heavy or excess rains during rainy seasons is based on the sea surface temperature on the Pacific Ocean. Now, that there is a temperature change in the sea, everything will change drastically in the future,” said the official.





This will be further monitored through satellite by Australia and they would note how much temperature has been altered, what will be impacted later across the country.