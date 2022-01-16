Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





The Six of Pentacles shows that you could be in a state of giving – of yourself, money and things so that you can enhance your life further. This is something you will need to do in a manner of being quiet about it and not talking about how you are helping others. In other words, this is an act of devotion that does not require any advertisements. This also ensures that there will be a cash flow as you are willing to give of your wealth to uplift others too. Also ensure that the money you give goes to help others in helping themselves- like paying school fees, paying to help small enterprises, etc. When you teach a man to work for himself and his growth that is when charity can have long-term benefits. Also when you give time to help others it needs to be done so that the beneficiary learns something.





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





A lot of what you could be going through right now alludes to the achievements and well-being of the youngsters in your life. You could be one too and that is also there. The Five of Wands shows you are dealing with youngsters who are in a challenging frame of mind with ideas and wishes that could be going against the tide. What they want to do and the reality could be mismatched and that can cause some aggressive behaviour and war of words. Nothing very intense but this is the climate you are in right now. It also that such people are out to get their competition and will do things in a manner that will ensure their victory over all those standing in their way. Also perhaps this may be needed to get things done.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





You could be on a quest for greener pastures and this can involve others who are relatively younger than you or if in that category then you will be raring to go places with your ideas. The Knight of Pentacles brings to the fore the intensity and degree of the drive where new projects, new ventures and some travel are most likely to be coming your way. Also, you could meet driven individuals who will bring ideas and collaborative projects that will involve a lot of money. You will need to look at things very carefully before you get carried away by the wow factor of what is being presented to you. Which is what the Four of Pentacles is also suggesting, that you will need to be careful with the resources that you have.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The Queen of Wands suggests that you are fighting hard to keep your place where you are right now. Do everything to ensure that you move up instead of coming down for any reason. That would mean thinking of new methods, ideas and other strategising means to keep your place so far. And you will there is not much doubt in that. Just examine if the means you use are ethical and just and not something borne out of desperation. Also, you have the luck of the power animal the feline variety so people whatever they feel about the way you do things or say will think twice before articulating them to you. This is also what gives you the power over your standing.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

You are at that point in life where you are reaping the benefits of good work done before. You have worked hard, made a name for yourself in your own way and now look at what you have built up. And it does look like you have done very well and you can afford to sit back and pat yourself on the back for all the efforts made earlier. The Seven of Pentacles shows the results of your earlier actions and you have made a good pile for yourself so that you can now enjoy all that guilt-free. You have also made good investments that enables you to live with abundance and without any stress of having too little money. This is actually a time of stock-taking and this gives you security and some sort of peace in this area.









23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





This time now is one of learning and getting yourself educated about the ways of the world if all your studies are all done. The High Priestess tells you that there will be a time for you to learn new things and also maybe pursue further studies, a new language or a new thing that will keep you in a position of command. This card is also one that asks you to use your innate intelligence and wisdom to deal with this day to day things and in your work and other aspirations. Learning never stops and you need to find things that will enhance your work and maybe your creativity. This card also indicates that things in your life are black and white and there is not much room for the grey areas. It’s either this or that and not something that could be maybe.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





Passion, admiration and being regarded highly and appreciated widely for all that you do is what you stand for now. It does not necessarily be something you judge by the standards of the world. It can show up in ways that make you understand how you impact and add value to the lives of those who matter – for them you are a shining star up there in the sky brightening it. At a more basic level, you are successful in what you do and you will be regarded as such. There is a quality about you many admire, and you can keep that going provided you continue working the way you have been in an upright manner.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Three of Swords shows that you are thinking clearly about everything in your life- with regard to personal life, money matters and work. In fact you could even be clinical about how you do things and people might even think you are heartless when it comes to them. Then is also another aspect to this card where you will be totally tough especially if there are threesomes- watch out for the third angle in your relationships. In matters of the heart, you disregard feelings to ensure you are not hurt. In all this, the good thing is there is clarity and direction and precision of ideas you want to implement. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you really work hard for the money you earn. And this is that time too when opportunities come very fast and unless you take them and work at it you won’t be doing your optimum.





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





This is one of the nicest periods in your life with success, money and relationships being stable and good. The Ace of Pentacles shows that monetarily you are in an excellent place as well as being considered successful and raring to go for more conquests. This card shows that all that you do will bring in results whether it is to do with people situations or at work. This card also reminds you to count your blessings for the abundance that is in your life and enjoy the bounty within parameters. The Aces are all indicative of new beginnings and it also means that you are at a point in your life where new cycles also begin. Ace of Pentacles assures what is to come will bring great abundance and opportunity.





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





The Five of Cups tells you that you are in a state of isolation and want to be left alone- not because this is something you enjoy but because you could be thinking how things are not working and fail to see some things are good and also need to be considered when you reflect on life in general. There are many good things, people and those who care so do look at them in totality when you think you are feeling lonely. Feeling lonely is not because you are alone but because you feel people don’t care about you or about what you feel. All you need to do is to get out of this state and reach out to someone you think could help and you will find a whole world out there waiting to make you feel better.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





The Knight of Cups represents someone who is in touch with emotions and intuition and uses it for the well-being of the self as well as those of others. This is the kind of person who will listen to the heart and make decisions based on that. And this person creates a value add to your life through a sense of well-being and feel supported. This is someone in the younger age group who is pretty sorted when it comes to emotional health and intelligence and can also help you to see through and sift through your own feelings and emotions that could be in a state of disarray. It also signifies travel across seas to a destination where you are likely to take the place of the future for yourself.





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





The Five of Swords shows that you are in a state of mind where you don’t want to brook any opposition of any kind in any sphere of your life. This particularly applies to your home as well as work life, and you could be engaging in a conflict of some nature. It suggests disagreement leading to hostility and tension. You will define and defy competition and probably win but you could have stomped over many who can get hurt or annoyed and risk isolating and distancing yourself from those who actually care about you. Your words and cutting remarks can lead to an unpleasant environment. You will have to decide whether this is what you want.