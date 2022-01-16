GCC appoints additional volunteers help home quarantine patients

Chennai :

According to a press release, Chennai Corporation has appointed additional 535 volunteers for seven zones, where cases are higher.





"As many as 1,000 volunteers have already been appointed. Each of the 200 wards have 5 volunteers. However, cases are increasing in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zone. Following an instruction from Minister KN Nehru, additional volunteers have been appointed," the release added.





With the additional volunteers, all the wards in these seven zones will have 10 volunteers each.





The volunteers are assisting the patients and their families, who are under home isolation, in getting essential items.



