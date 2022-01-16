3 killed in different accidents in Chennai

Chennai :





A 43-year-old man died falling from the Padi flyover on Friday morning after the autorickshaw he was travelling in ran amok and rammed the sidewall on the flyover. In the impact the deceased Bhagyaraj of Villivakkam, who was returning home from Korattur was thrown off and he fell from the flyover. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but he has declared brought dead.





In another accident, 61-year-old Shamugham of Nammalwarpet was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler, and the rider, a history-sheeter, Kirubanithi was arrested.





In yet another accident, a woman riding pillion with husband slipped and fell in Tirumangalam and died on the spot on Thursday night. The deceased M Rajeshwari was on her way to a relative’s house when the incident happened. She was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Three people were killed in different accidents reported since Thursday night.