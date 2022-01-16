Sun, Jan 16, 2022

160 kg ganja seized, five arrested in Chennai

Published: Jan 16,202205:26 AM

City police have busted yet another ganja peddling gang operating from North Chennai by arresting five persons and seizing 160 kg contraband from them.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The accused were identified as Ramana (33) and Sathyavathi (32) of Visakhapatnam, Movendhan (29) of Puzhal, Surya (29) of New Washermenpet, Subramani (42) of Tondiarpet. Based on a tip-off from Andhra Pradesh, a special team secured the gang near the Royapuram railway flyover and seized 160 kg ganja from them. Investigation revealed that Ramana and Sathyavathi smuggled the contraband from Visakhapatnam and distributed it to the other three for peddling in the city. All five have peddling cases pending against, said police, who remanded them in judicial custody.

