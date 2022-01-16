Less patronage: 32 flights dropped in Chennai

Chennai :

Following the third wave of COVID in the State, most people are preferring to be indoors and travel only if it is much needed. The Chennai airport was recording a footfall of about 30,000 in December 2021 and more than 250 flights were operated in a day. However, for the past few weeks, the footfall was gradually decreasing in the airport and the flights were also brought down. On Friday, 32 flights that were supposed to arrive and depart from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Madurai, Tuticorin, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Ranchi were cancelled due to a shortage of passengers.