Toddler drowns in bucket at home

An 18-month-old girl child drowned in a bucket of water near Avadi on Friday. The deceased Rudra was the second child of Arul (30), a truck driver and resident of Poochi Athipattu village near Kallikuppam.
Chennai:
On Friday, Rudra, who was playing in front of the house suddenly went missing and her parents searched for her in the neighbourhood and were shocked to find her inside the tall water bucket kept at the entrance of the house. She was rushed to the nearby hospital, and then transferred to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, Rudra died without responding to treatment. Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case. Further probe is on.
Conversations